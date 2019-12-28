Multiple Stabbings in Forshay

MONSEY, N.Y. -

Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:42 pm |

Two intruders exited a silver car and entered the the shul of Harav Chaim Leibish Rottenberg of Congregation Netzach Yisrael in Forshay when brandishing a machete, stabbing five people and escaping in the confusion. Hatzalah evacuated the injured people to local hospitals, where several of them are in critical condition.

Elya Glick, a person who attended the hadlakas neiros of the Rebbe, threw a table at the perpetrators, chased them out of the house. They then tried to enter the shul, and Elya Glick blocked them from entering. When they ran outside and entered their car, and Elya Glick was able to write down their plate number and hand it to the police.

Please say Tehillim of Yosef ben Perel and Shloime ben Vittel.