Eighth Graders in Chicago Give Chanukah Presents

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 5:13 pm |

Eighth graders of Arie Crown Hebrew Day School in Skokie, IL., took over Walmart to purchase Chanukah presents for the children. (CL)

The eighth graders of Arie Crown Hebrew Day School in Skokie, IL raised $4,000 to purchase presents for the children of Chai Lifeline Midwest. With the funds raised, they bought toys at a local Walmart and sent them to Chai Lifeline to distribute to children who needed them.

Chai Lifeline’s Chanukah Toy Drive has collected more than 50,000 toys for children through their contacts with shuls, community centers, and yeshivas worldwide. Donated funds and toys are being distributed to children with illness and their siblings.

In an additional personal touch to gift-giving, the Chanukah Angels and Stars program arranges individual donors who are matched to families to provide presents for the children, with only first names being shared in order to preserve the anonymity of the donor and the children.

“My eyes are filled with tears because I know the kids are going to be very happy,” one parent shared. “I just wanted to thank you very much.”

Chai Lifeline CEO Rabbi Simcha Scholar said, “Our dedicated staff and volunteers work tirelessly to brighten lives which have been dimmed by illness or loss, and there is no better time to spread that joy and hope than Chanukah.”