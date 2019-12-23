Community

Light Over Darkness in Jersey City

jersey city kosher supermarket, jersey city menorah
Chabad shliach Rabbi Moshe Schapiro speaking Sunday night at a menorah-lighting ceremony in front of the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, site of anti-Semitically motivated murders two weeks ago. (Chaim Fried)
jersey city kosher supermarket, jersey city menorah
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal speaking. (Moshe Yosel Schwartz)
jersey city kosher supermarket, jersey city menorah
Cantor Yoely Greenfeld, brother of shooting victim Mindy Ferencz Hy”d, lighting the menorah. (Moshe Yosel Schwartz)