Fire Burns Down Lucerne Yeshiva Near London

LONDON -

Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 5:27 pm |

A massive fire completely burned down the Lucerne Yeshiva in Canvey Island near London, Sunday night. All sifrei Torah, tefillin, and sefarim, were destroyed, R”l. Baruch Hashem, no injuries were reported.

The bachurim were at a mesiba at the home of their Rosh Hayeshivah, Harav Moshe Koppelman, at the time of the fire.

The entire dorm facilities, along with all the bachurim’s belongings, were destroyed as well. The yeshiva’s approximately 100 bachurim will head to London at least for Sunday night.