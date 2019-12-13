FBI Looking for Vehicle That Belonged to Jersey City Shooter

Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:17 pm |

The FBI is attempting to locate a vehicle that belonged to one of the Jersey City shooters.

The white 2001 Ford van bearing New Jersey license plate B40JSD was registered to David Anderson.



The Bureau warns that if you see this vehicle, do not approach, but immediately contact local law enforcement authorities.

The FBI has also set up a web page where people can submit videos, photos or any other information they may have regarding the attack, at https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/46a4b8f84b5a7c5

The attack on a kosher supermarket Tuesday killed three civilians and one police officer.

There is a yeshiva next door to the store, and on Friday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted, “My opinion is that as more info comes out it’ll become increasingly clear that the target was the 50 children at the Yeshiva attached to that store. We will never know 100% but the doorway to the yeshiva was 3 feet away + it seems he goes in that direction 1st.”

Video shows a shooter first look toward the yeshiva before entering the store.