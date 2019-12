Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:44 pm |

NEW YORK – The identities of two victims of Tuesday’s shooting in Jersey City have been confirmed.

Mrs. Leah Mindel Ferenz, Hy”d, a resident of Jersey City who worked in the store is the daughter of Reb Binyomin Hirsch Greenfield, and the wife of Reb Moshe Dovid Ferenz. She was 33 years old.

The second Jewish victim was identified as habachur Moshe Hirsch Deutch, Hy”d, son of Reb Sholom Deutch. He lived in Brooklyn, NY, and was a cousin of Mrs. Ferenz. He was 24 years old.

Yehi zichram baruch.