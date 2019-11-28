Bolivia Announces Renewal of Ties with Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 1:23 pm |

Bolivia and Israel flags.

Bolivia plans to renew diplomatic ties with Israel, the country’s interim foreign minister Karen Longaric said on Thursday in a press briefing.

Longaric took office on November 14, following the ouster of the anti-Israeli President Evo Morales.

Bolivia severed its diplomatic relationship with Israel in January 2009 after Operation Cast Lead in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz welcomed the decision, saying it will “contribute to Israel’s foreign relations and to its international status.”

He also disclosed that the Foreign Ministry has been working to bring about the policy change for a long time, with help from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and that country’s foreign minister.

Katz noted that it was made possible by the departure of Morales, “who was hostile to Israel,” and the emergence of a friendly government.