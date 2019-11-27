Orthodox Man Elected to Woodridge Board of Trustees

NEW YORK -

Moshe Chaim Weinberg

The village of Woodridge, N.Y., has elected an Orthodox man to its Board of Trustees.

Moshe Chaim Weinberg won one of the two available seats to the village’s four-member board. Results of the November 5 elections were certified Tuesday night.

The entire election was conducted as a write-in campaign. No candidates appeared on the ballot, as the village neglected to submit its list of candidates to Sullivan County before the deadline.

Weinberg, 30, is a real-estate expediter, assisting home- and business-owners in obtaining construction permits and variances in New York City. Weinberg moved from Far Rockaway, N.Y., to Woodridge four years ago, and travels to New York City twice a week for business.

“I am very excited to begin my tenure,” Weinberg told Hamodia, “and I look forward to helping the people of the village of Woodridge.”

The Woodridge Jewish community boasts a year-round population of nearly 30 families and two shuls, in addition to the large number of summer residents and bungalow colonies.

Jewish community members tell Hamodia they enjoy good relations with the other residents and elected officials in the village.

Woodridge is the only village in Sullivan County with a year-round eruv.

