Agudah to Announce Barclays Center as Additional Siyum HaShas Venue

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 4:05 pm |

The last Siyum HaShas in 2012, at MetLife Stadium.

Agudath Israel of America has booked the Barclays Center as a livestream venue for the upcoming Siyum HaShas, as the main venue, MetLife Stadium, has nearly sold out, Hamodia has learned. The news will be officially announced at the Agudah Convention on Thursday night.

Most of the program at Barclays, located in Downtown Brooklyn, will be a live video feed of the program at MetLife, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Barclays will have one unique speaker, its own minyanim for Mincha and Maariv, its own kaddish following the siyum, and possibly its own hadran. Barclays will also have its own live musicians and singer.

The vast majority of seats at the Barclays Center will be priced at $36 or $54.

The Siyum HaShas will be held on Jan. 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Doors will open to both venues at 11:00 a.m. Agudah is urging attendees to arrive early, as there will be very tight security procedures.

The MetLife program will also be broadcast live to cities across the globe.

Nearly all the 92,000 seats at MetLife have sold out, with the exception of the luxury boxes, several dozen of which are still available. Barclays has over 15,000 seats.

MetLife seats are available online at thesiyum.org, but Barclays seats will only be available at various stores across the tri-state area.

Full details will be announced at the convention.

