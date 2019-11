YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:43 pm |

The Iron Dome missile defense system shot down one of two rockets launched at southern Israel from Gaza on Tuesday night.

Air raid sirens sounded in Sderot and other communities near the border with Gaza, and residents reported hearing explosions.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries or damage were reported.

The IDF confirmed the incident.