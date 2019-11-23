Two Young Children Killed in Netanya Fire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 5:59 pm |

The two brothers, Elazar and Rafael Ohana, z”l.

Two brothers, Elazar, 3, z”l, and Rafael Ohana, 5, z”l, were identified as the children who perished in a tragic fire in their family home in Netanya late Friday afternoon.

The parents of the children, and four other children aged two to six, were evacuated in light condition to Laniado Hospital in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, for smoke inhalation.

An electrical shortage in a night-light caused the deathly fire in Netanya, according to a report by a special investigative team of Fire and Rescue Services.

Netanya police initially requested to perform autopsies on their bodies, but after a discussion, an agreement was reached under which the police would rescind their request for autopsy and instead photograph the bodies and take blood samples.

The levayah of the two boys was held Motzoei Shabbos to the old cemetery in Netanya.

Yehi zichram baruch.