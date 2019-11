YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of noted Maggid Hagaon Harav Aryeh Shechter, shlita, who was taken to Netanya’s Laniado Hospital on Shabbos after he collapsed. He was hospitalized in an unconscious state.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yehudah Aryeh ben Chayah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.