U.S. to Soften Position on Israeli Presence in Yehudah and Shomron

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:19 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday that the U.S. is softening its position on the Israeli presence in Yehudah and Shomron, the latest in a series of Trump administration moves that weaken Palestinian claims to statehood.

Pompeo plans to repudiate a 1978 State Department legal opinion that held that civilian communities in the region are “inconsistent with international law.” The move will likely anger Palestinians and put the U.S. at odds with other nations working to end the conflict.

The Trump administration views the opinion, the basis for long-standing U.S. opposition to expanding the communities, as a distraction and believes any legal questions about the issue should be addressed by Israeli courts, according to a draft of Pompeo’s remarks on the policy obtained by The Associated Press.

“Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not advanced the cause of peace,” Pompeo says in the draft. “The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict, and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace.”

Even though the decision is largely symbolic, it could also give a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political survival after he was unable to form a coalition government following recent elections.

In addition, it could spell further trouble for the administration’s oft-promised peace plan, which is unlikely to gather much international support by endorsing a position contrary to the global consensus.

The 1978 legal opinion quoted above is known as the Hansell Memorandum. It had been the basis for more than 40 years of carefully worded U.S. opposition to construction in the area that had varied in its tone and strength depending on the president’s position.

The international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements illegal. This is based in part on the Fourth Geneva Convention, which bars an occupying power from transferring parts of its own civilian population to occupied territory.