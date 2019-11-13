Venice Mayor to Declare Flood Disaster After Second-Worst High Tide

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) -

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 4:36 am |

Damage to a hotel after a night of record-high water levels, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday. (Reuters/Manuel Silvestri)

Venice’s mayor prepared to declare the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second-highest tide ever recorded flooded its historic basilica and left many of its squares and alleyways deep under water.

A local man from Pellestrina, one of the many islands in the Venetian lagoon, died overnight when he was struck by lightning while using an electric water pump, the fire brigade said.

City officials said the tide peaked at 187 cm (6 ft 2 in) at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, just short of the record 194 cm set in 1966.

Nighttime footage showed a torrent of water whipped up by high winds raging through the city center.

“The situation is dramatic,” Brugnaro said on Twitter. “We ask the government to help us. The cost will be high. This is the result of climate change.”

He warned of severe damage and said he would ask the government to declare a state of emergency which would allow funds to be freed to address the damage.

On Wednesday morning the tide level fell to 145 cm but was expected to rise back to 160 cm during the day.