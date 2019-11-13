Regional Briefs – November 13, 2019

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:59 pm |

Lawmakers Open NJ Transit Probe With Hearing at Terminal

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey lawmakers probing the state’s transit agency are holding their first hearing at the site of one of its darkest hours.

The committee is to convene Wednesday evening at Hoboken Terminal.

A New Jersey Transit train crashed there in 2016, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others. It was blamed on an engineer’s undiagnosed sleep apnea.

Rail commuters have been plagued by train delays, breakdowns and cancellations in recent years, though NJ Transit says cancellations are down in the first nine months of 2019 compared to 2018.

NY Proposal Aims to Consolidate ‘Outdated’ Court Structure

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would consolidate New York trial courts by amending the state Constitution.

Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks says New York has the most “complicated, inefficient, outdated” trial court structure in the nation.

Marks made the comments Wednesday before lawmakers at a hearing in New York City.

Multi-Vehicle Crash Sends SUV Into Home’s Porch

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – It was a scary morning for a homeowner in New Jersey when police say a car hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home’s porch.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton Township.

Police say there were four people inside the car and one person sustained a leg injury.