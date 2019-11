NEW YORK -

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:11 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Harav Yisrael Nissan Rosenbaum, the Kretchnif Rebbe of Kiryas Gat after an extended illness. The Rebbe, who was 70 years old, was niftar in Hadassah Medical Center with ybl”c his brothers, the Kretchnif-Rechovos and Premishlan Rebbes, at his side.

Yehi zichro baruch.