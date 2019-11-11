NYPD Seeks Help in Identifying Suspects in Anti-Semitic Incidents

BROOKLYN -

Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5:24 pm |

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in a recent spate of anti-Semitic acts of aggravated harassment that occurred in the 66 Precinct.

The first incident occurred on Motzoei Shabbos, November 9, 2019, at approximately 6:05 pm, in front of 1442 38 Street. An unknown individual threw an egg in the direction of a 38-year-old female. The female was not struck by the egg and the suspect(s) fled the scene in an unknown direction.

In the second incident, which occurred a few minutes later at approximately 6:17 pm, an egg was thrown at Khal Bnei Torah-Sanz, located at 369 Dahill Road, as the door of the shul was opened. The egg hit the inside wall of the shul. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect was observed on camera present on location as they fled on foot northbound on Dahill Road. He is described as a light-skinned male; last seen wearing a dark colored coat and blue jeans.

The Hate Crimes Task Force was notified and is investigating the incident for possible bias.

The third incident occurred the next afternoon, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at approximately 4:15 pm. A 50-year-old female was walking along 38th Street in the vicinity of 15 Avenue when three unknown males approached her from behind. As the suspects ran up to her, one of them threw an egg at her and she was struck in the back. The perpetrators then ran from the location in an unknown direction. Nothing was said to the female victim and she refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).