Dems Withdraw Subpoena for Former WH Adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 6:03 pm |

House Democrats say they’ve withdrawn a subpoena for testimony from the former deputy national security adviser as part of their impeachment inquiry.

The Democrats say in court papers filed Wednesday that they have no plans to try to compel the testimony of Charles Kupperman as the pace of the impeachment inquiry quickens, with public hearings scheduled to begin next week.

Kupperman may have listened in on the July telephone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Kupperman had asked a judge to decide whether he had to appear before Congress over the White House’s objections.

Democrats say U.S. District Judge Richard Leon should now dismiss Kupperman’s case since he’s no longer facing a subpoena.