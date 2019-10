COLONIA, N.J. (AP) -

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:21 pm |

A a small plane has crashed in Colonia, in northern New Jersey, and two houses are on fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna 414 crashed into a home in Colonia at 11 a.m. NBC New York reports that the Colonia Fire Department says two houses are on fire. The area is tree-lined and residential.

The number of people aboard and their conditions are unknown. It wasn’t clear whether anyone on the ground was hurt.