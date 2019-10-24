Eyes In The Sky: Outdoor Viewing Deck Is 100 Stories Above Ground

NEW YORK (AP) -

The underside of the triangular-shaped “Edge” observation deck with a glass window overlooking the street below on Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Thrill-seeking visitors at New York’s Hudson Yards will be able to catch expansive views from a 100-story-high outdoor observation deck early next year.

Hudson Yards Experiences announced on Thursday that tickets are now on sale for the deck — called “Edge” — which opens on March 11, 2020.

The deck, surrounded by tall glass panels, is anchored on two sides of a skyscraper at 30 Hudson Yards.

A peek-a-boo portion of the floor allows for a dizzying selfie with the chasm beneath.

Visitors can even climb outdoor “skyline steps” from the 100th to 101st floor.

Tickets cost $36 to $38 for adults and $31 to $33 for kids.