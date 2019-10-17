Want up-to-the-
October 17, 2019
October 17, 2019
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
Community
Simchas Beis Hasho'eivah in North America
Community
Simchas Beis Hasho’eivah in North America
By Hamodia Staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:35 am
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:35 am |
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
Dancing at Cincinnati’s Congregation Zichron Eliezer’s simchas beis hasho’evah
Rabbi Sholie Meisels, Rebbi in Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal telling a story to the
talmidim
of Ohr Torah of Cincinnati at their
simchas beis hasho’evah
.
Flame Throwing at Cincinnati’s Zichron Eliezer’s
simchas beis hasho’evah
.
Simchas beis hasho’evah
at Yeshiva Yesodei HaTorah in Toronto.
Simchas beis hasho’evah
with Rabbi Hillel Feldman (left), Assistant Rav of Agudath Israel of Edison/Highland Park, N.J., on Motzoei Yom Tov, October 15, in his
sukkah
in Edison. (Elie Feuerwerker)
Simchas beis hasho’evah
with Harav Hillel Feldman (back), Assistant Rav of Agudath Israel of Edison/Highland Park, N.J., on Motzoei Yom Tov, October 15, in his sukkah in Edison. (Elie Feuerwerker)
