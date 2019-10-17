Community

Simchas Beis Hasho’eivah in North America

By Hamodia Staff

Dancing at Cincinnati’s Congregation Zichron Eliezer’s simchas beis hasho’evah
Rabbi Sholie Meisels, Rebbi in Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal telling a story to the talmidim of Ohr Torah of Cincinnati at their simchas beis hasho’evah.
Flame Throwing at Cincinnati’s Zichron Eliezer’s simchas beis hasho’evah.
Simchas beis hasho’evah at Yeshiva Yesodei HaTorah in Toronto.
Simchas beis hasho’evah with Rabbi Hillel Feldman (left), Assistant Rav of Agudath Israel of Edison/Highland Park, N.J., on Motzoei Yom Tov, October 15, in his sukkah in Edison. (Elie Feuerwerker)
Simchas beis hasho’evah with Harav Hillel Feldman (back), Assistant Rav of Agudath Israel of Edison/Highland Park, N.J., on Motzoei Yom Tov, October 15, in his sukkah in Edison. (Elie Feuerwerker)