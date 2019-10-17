Hilchos Chag B’Chag at Knessess Bais Avigdor in Flatbush

Each Chol Hamoed, Knessess Bais Avigdor, a Bais Medrash in Flatbush under the leadership of Harav Aharon Kahn, shlita, which attracts numerous bnei Torah to learn in its environs, sponsors a shiur for its mispallelim, bnei ha’yeshiva and talmidei chachomim by a leading Magid Shiur. On the second day of Chol Hamoed Succos, Harav Pinchos Schwartz, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Karlin-Stolin in Brooklyn, delivered a riveting shiur on the sugya of kavanah by the mitzvah of Succah.
