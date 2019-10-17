Hilchos Chag B’Chag at Knessess Bais Avigdor in Flatbush

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:43 pm |

Harav Pichos Schwartz, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Karlin-Stolin, delivering a shiur in Hilchos Succah at Knessess Bais Avigdor in Flatbush.

Each Chol Hamoed, Knessess Bais Avigdor, a Bais Medrash in Flatbush under the leadership of Harav Aharon Kahn, shlita, which attracts numerous bnei Torah to learn in its environs, sponsors a shiur for its mispallelim, bnei ha’yeshiva and talmidei chachomim by a leading Magid Shiur. On the second day of Chol Hamoed Succos, Harav Pinchos Schwartz, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Karlin-Stolin in Brooklyn, delivered a riveting shiur on the sugya of kavanah by the mitzvah of Succah.

Harav Aharon Kahn, shlita, Mara d’Asra of Knesses Bais Avigdor (right), listening to the shiur of Harav Pinchos Schwartz.

Partial view of the participants.

Harav Aharon Kahn, shlita, discussing the shiur with Harav Pinchos Schwatrz, shlita.