Regional Briefs – October 10, 2019

Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:52 pm |

Worker Dies in Accident at Soon-to-Open NJ Megamall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a worker has died at the construction site of a soon-to-open New Jersey megamall and entertainment complex.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the American Dream mall at the Meadowlands complex in New York City’s metropolitan area.

New Jersey state police say 37-year-old Eric Papenfuhs was operating a utility vehicle on a parking deck when he struck a parked flatbed trailer.

Agreement Keeps Floating Billboards Out of NYC Waters

NEW YORK (AP) – The city has announced a settlement that prevents floating digital billboards in New York City waters.

Under the terms of the agreement announced Tuesday, Ballyhoo Media must pay a $100,000 fine if its Times Square-style LED billboards are seen on any East River or Hudson River barges.

The city sued Ballyhoo Media in March, claiming the floating billboards created a “public nuisance” and broke zoning laws.

New Jersey Transit Seeks Grant to Test Self-Driving Buses

EDISON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Transit passengers may one day board buses without drivers.

The agency on Tuesday in Edison unveiled three self-driving shuttles that it hopes to test as part of a pilot program funded by a $950,000 Federal Transit Administration grant.

The electric shuttles can ferry 15 passengers at speeds of up to 15 mph. They would first be tested on a closed section of Fort Monmouth before NJ Transit would seek permits to allow the vehicles to carry passengers on public roads within the fort’s property.