Rosh Hashanah Greeting From U.K. PM Boris Johnson

LONDON -

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:03 am |

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters/Andrew Yates)

Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a Rosh Hashanah greeting to the Jewish community and to the Hamodia readership:

I’d like to wish my Jewish friends both here in Britain and around the world a very happy Rosh Hashanah.

The Jewish New Year is a period of reflection and prayer for Jewish people; a time to consider the year that has passed and to make plans for the future.

But it also provides us with a fantastic opportunity to pause and thank you for all you contribute to our great country and for the immeasurable contribution you make to all areas of British life.

I will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with you all as we fight for religious freedom and for the right to live peacefully alongside our neighbors without fear.

Once again, I wish Hamodia readers a very sweet new year.

Shanah tovah and a ketivah vachatimah tovah.

Boris Johnson