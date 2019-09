BROOKLYN -

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:12 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Mr. Mayer Apfelbaum, z”l, who founded and ran Torah Tapes for decades. The levayah is scheduled for Sunday morning at 10:15 AM in front of his house at 1814 50th Street in Boro Park. Kevurah is scheduled at 11:45 in the Floral Park cemetery in Deans, NJ.

Yehi zichro baruch.