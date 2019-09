PALM BEACH, Fl. -

Monday, September 2, 2019 at 5:41 pm |

Chabad Rabbi Zalman Levitin with his son Mendel, 5, remove both the full size Sefer Torah and the Inclusion Sefer Torah, bringing them to safety. (The Inclusion Sefer Torah, an eight-inch-tall Torah that anyone can lift, is a recent project of The Chabad House.) Rabbi Levitin rescued the Torahs before he evacuated Palm Beach with his family as per the mandatory evacuation issued on the town on Monday, September 2, at 12 noon. The boarded up windows of his home are visible in the background.