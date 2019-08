YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 3:22 pm |

In what was described as a drive-by airgun shooting, two Blue & White party activists were lightly wounded at a rally in Rehovot on Thursday night, according to media reports.

The incident took place as the party No. 2, Yair Lapid, was giving a speech.

It was not immediately known who did the shooting or why. Police are investigating the incident.