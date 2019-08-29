Northern Commander Cancels Leave for Combat Units

YERUSHALAYIM -

Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Amir Baram. (Yjmuhv)

The IDF Northern Command said Thursday night that all leave has been canceled for combat soldiers near the Syria and Lebanon borders, amid regional tensions, according to media reports.

Earlier in the day, Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Amir Baram warned that Israel would mount a “harsh” response if Hezbollah carried out threats of an attack.

Israeli troops were put on high alert this week due to threats of a reprisal from Hezbollah following an alleged Israeli drone strike on the terror group in Beirut and confirmed airstrikes on an Iranian position in Syria last weekend. Hezbollah chief Nasrallah said that two of those killed in the latter strike were Hezbollah members.

Baram reportedly met with mayors of northern communities on Thursday, trying to calm fears over the escalating tensions. When asked if they should open municipal bomb shelters as a precaution, Baram told them it was not yet necessary.