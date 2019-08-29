Netanyahu Sought to Prevent a Trump-Rouhani Meeting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:36 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has been trying to prevent a renewal of negotiations between the United States and Iran, Channel 13 reported Thursday evening.

Netanyahu made efforts to contact President Donald Trump several times during the G7 summit in France, but was not able to get him on the phone. Both the White House and Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the report.

Earlier in the week, Israeli officials were quoted expressing “alarm” over the prospect of Trump meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which the president said there was a “really good chance” of happening.

However, Rouhani responded that he is not prepared to meet with Trump before the U.S. lifts its sanctions on Iran.