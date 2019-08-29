Lakewood Roshei Yeshivah Give Direction on Proposed NYS Education Department Regulations

Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6:36 am |

The letter of the Roshei Yeshivah.

Noting that the New York State Education Department’s proposed regulations endanger the chinuch of boys and girls in New York’s yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs, the Roshei Yeshivah of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, shlita, took the uncommon step of issuing a letter on the topic.

In the letter, the Roshei Yeshivah explain that Lakewood residents should not see the proposed legislation as a threat merely to residents of New York, but “to all educational institutions in America.”

The Roshei Yeshivah closed by giving specific instruction to those who look to them for guidance: “Each of us should send letters to the New York State Department of Education to explain that the chinuch that is long established in our communities is our right and should stay that way.”

If you have not yet submitted your comment, please do so today at YeshivosByChoice.org or via text 646.766.1110.