BROOKLYN -

Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 3:24 pm |

Thursday morning, a Jewish man from Crown Heights was mugged at gunpoint near his place of work in the area of Stanley Ave and Ashford Street in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

Crown Heights.info reported that after forcing the victim to hand over his bike, keys, wallet, and phone, the perpetrator demanded that the victim hand over his yarmulka, too, leaving him bare headed.

The police are investigating the incident.