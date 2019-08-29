AG James Condemns ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Video on Rockland Chareidi Community

Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:08 am |

Rockland County executive building in New York. The county is part of the New York City Metropolitan Statistical Area.

New York Attorney General Letitia James Wednesday night issued a blistering rebuke of a “deeply disturbing” video posted on the Rockland County Republican Party’s social media page that portrays proposed housing development for the chareidi community as a “threat” for the town.

The video that James is referring to is titled “A storm is brewing in Rockland,” and warns that overdevelopment threatens the area.

“Aron Wieder and his Ramapo bloc are plotting a takeover,” text on the video declares. “IF THEY WIN. WE LOSE.”

“This video is deeply disturbing and should be removed and condemned immediately by the Rockland County Republican Party,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

“To clearly state that members of the Jewish community are a threat to families and our safety and that they must be stopped is despicable and completely unacceptable. Attacking those who are different than we are only breeds hate and makes us weaker. We must all stand together to denounce this hateful video.”

Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder thanked James in a tweet, thanking her for using her position to take a strong stand against intolerable hate.

“Your unrelenting condemnation of bigotry and hysterical doomsday theorists serves New Yorkers well.”

The Republican Jewish Committee also condemned the video: “This video is absolutely despicable. It is pure anti-Semitism, and should be immediately taken down. The Rockland County Republican Party is an embarrassment and has no place associating itself with our party.”

The underlying issue is a recent Ramapo town hall meeting over a zoning change that would allow development of at least 220 units 27 acres along the Clarkstown and Spring Valley border, and ahead of the Nov. 5 local elections.