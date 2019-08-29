2nd Span of NYC’s New Kosciuszko Bridge Opens To Traffic

The second span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens has opened to traffic.
The span opened early Thursday.
A ceremony on Wednesday night included a light show with music.
The bridge features five Queens-bound traffic lanes and four Brooklyn-bound lanes as well as a 20-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle pathway.
A 7-acre site beneath the bridge in Brooklyn will be turned into a public space and park.
The first part of the new bridge was completed in April 2017.
The $873 million project is the first major bridge built in New York City since the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in 1964. The original Kosciuszko Bridge opened in 1939.