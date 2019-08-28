Rabbi Shnerb Released from Hospital After Terror Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:23 pm |

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb speaking to the media Wednesday at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. (Yonatan Sindel Flash90)

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, the father of Rina Shnerb, Hy”d, who was killed in a bomb attack last week near Dolev, was released from Yerushalayim’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“I said I will continue to spread light for Rina and over the last few days it’s unbelievable how much light has been spread,” the Walla news site quoted him as saying. “I told Rina during the attack, ‘I won’t ever leave you.’ I knew she was dead, but I said that we will continue to spread light for her.”

Rabbi Shnerb and his 19-year-old son Dvir were wounded in the attack last Friday when an explosive device was remotely detonated by terrorists at a spring near the small Jewish community of Dolev.

He thanked the medical staff at Hadassah Ein Kerem, whom he said were engaged in “holy work” as were Israel’s security services, who were working “to catch the killers.” The rabbi called for greater unity among Jews and an increased commitment to Torah.

Dvir remains hospitalized but is “progressing very, very nicely,” his father said.

Rabbi Shnerb was unable to attend his daughter’s levayah due to a broken hip and shrapnel in his stomach, but addressed the mourners by phone, saying, “We are trying to be strong here in the Land of Israel, the people of Israel; Rina believed in that.”

“Our response to the murderers is that we are here, and we are strong and we will prevail,” he said.