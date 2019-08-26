3 Men Commit Daylight Diamond Heist on 47th Street

NEW YORK -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:27 pm |

Three men committed a brazen jewelry heist in broad daylight in New York City’s diamond district, police say.

Around noon Sunday, the three men entered Avianne & Co. Jewelers at 28 West 47th Street, a shop known for its celebrity clients. The men pretended to be customers and inquired about purchasing jewelry.

Two of the men then pulled out guns, forcing four people to a back room, where they were zip-tied and duct taped.

The men robbed jewelry from the safes and display cases before fleeing eastbound on 47th Street. There were no serious injuries.

Police say the value of the loot is unknown, but multiple local media outlets quoted a person who spoke with one of the employees, claiming $4 million worth of jewelry was stolen.