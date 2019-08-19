Zelensky: Ukraine Will Open Official Office in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu take part in a welcoming ceremony before their talks in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine will open a high tech and investment center in Yerushalayim. Zelensky spoke after meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Kiev.

In opening an official office in Yerushalayim, Ukraine is following the Czech Republic and Australia which have opened official offices in Yerushalayim, but kept their official embassies in Tel Aviv.

Zelensky said that Ukraine has “something to learn from Israel, especially in security and defense, and we will of course be doing that.”

Netanyahu’s visit began Monday morning with a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a monument to the Holodomor – the man-made famine in the Soviet Ukraine in 1932-1933 that killed millions.

After a meeting at the Presidential Palace, Zelensky and Netanyahu visited Babi Yar for a memorial ceremony at the site where some 34,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis and Ukrainian collaborators in September 1941, Hy”d.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Israel on Tuesday.