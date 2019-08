NEW YORK -

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 7:03 pm |

Greenwood Lake in Orange County, NY. (Luke Gordon)

A father working on rescuing his son who was struggling in the water in Greenwood Lake is missing, and is the subject of a search by various organizations.

When this father realized his son needed help, he entered the water to save him, but he was missing after the incident. Hatzalah of Kiryas Joel, Chaveirim of Rockland and other organizations are involved in the search.

Please daven for Dovid Zalman ben Bina.