BEIRUT (Reuters) -

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:14 am |

A general view shows Khan Sheikhoun in the southern countryside of Idlib. (Reuters/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo)

A Syrian government warplane crashed in Idlib province on Wednesday after being targeted by rebel groups, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The pro-Syrian opposition news station Orient said the jet had been shot down in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held town towards which government forces are advancing. Syrian state media made no initial mention of such an incident.