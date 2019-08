BROOKLYN -

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 8:55 am |

With great sadness we inform you of the passing of Rabbi Aharon Chaim (Ronnie) Harari-Raful, z”l, son of Chacham Yosef Harari-Raful shlita of Yeshiva Ateret Torah in Brooklyn, NY. The levayah is scheduled for 1:00 PM in Shomrei Hadas Chapels, 3803 14th Avenue in Brooklyn. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisrael.

Yehi zichro baruch.