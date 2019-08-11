Trump Raised $12 Million for His Reelection at Two Hamptons Fundraisers

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:19 pm |

President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump raised $12 million at two Hamptons fundraisers Friday, adding to the massive campaign warchest he’s amassing for his 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump retweeted Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who wrote: “Thanks to the unhinged mob on the left, @realDonaldTrump raised $12M today, $2M more than originally expected. The support for our President is unprecedented and growing!”

Trump’s first event, hosted by billionaire real estate developer and fitness chains owner Stephen Ross, was not without controversy. This week businesses owned by Ross have been boycotted by Trump critics, including by some celebrities, who were furious about the Trump reelection fundraiser at Ross’ Hamptons home.

Before leaving for New York on Friday morning, Trump defended Ross.

“He’s a great friend of mine; he’s a very successful guy. We were competitors but friends in real estate in New York in the old days,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “He’s probably more inclined to be a liberal if you want to know the truth, but he likes me, he respects me.”

Trump critics called on people to cancel their memberships at Ross-owned clubs.

The cost to attend the fundraiser at Ross’ home ran as high as $250,000, which got a donor a private roundtable discussion with Trump in addition to a lunch and a photo.