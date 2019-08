Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6:39 am |

The scene of the robbery, Sunday night.(BoroPark24.com)

On Sunday night, at about 11 p.m., a 31-year-old frum man was approached by two males and ordered to hand over his phone and wallet.

The suspects then displayed a silver firearm and the victim handed over his phone and wallet. The suspects, identified as two male blacks in their 20’s, fled the location on foot. There were no injuries incurred as a result of the incident. The victim had approximately $50 cash inside his wallet, NYPD said.