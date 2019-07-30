Thruway Authority Announces Nightly Closures and Detours at Exit 16

The New York State Thruway Authority announced nightly ramp closures and traffic detours at exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17) on the Thruway (I-87) in Orange County are scheduled to begin tonight for work associated with the conversion to cashless tolling at the Harriman Toll Barrier.
The I-87 southbound off-ramp at exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17) will be closed to Route 17 westbound, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Thursday, and from 9 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, for crews to install concrete slabs on the roadway.
Motorists seeking access to Route 17 at exit 16 from I-87 southbound should follow the posted detour signs and travel south on I-87 to exit 15A (Sloatsburg – Suffern – NY Routes 17 North & 59) and follow the signs to I-87 northbound. On I-87 northbound, signs will direct detoured traffic to take exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17) for Route 17.
Work is scheduled to continue on Monday, Aug. 5 with the closure of the I-87 northbound ramp at exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17). The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Friday, Aug. 9 from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m., for crews to install concrete slabs on the roadway.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.