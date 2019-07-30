Thruway Authority Announces Nightly Closures and Detours at Exit 16

(NYS Thruway Authority) -

The toll plaza at Exit 16 of the New York State Thruway. (Google Maps)

The New York State Thruway Authority announced nightly ramp closures and traffic detours at exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17) on the Thruway (I-87) in Orange County are scheduled to begin tonight for work associated with the conversion to cashless tolling at the Harriman Toll Barrier.

The I-87 southbound off-ramp at exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17) will be closed to Route 17 westbound, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Thursday, and from 9 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, for crews to install concrete slabs on the roadway.

Motorists seeking access to Route 17 at exit 16 from I-87 southbound should follow the posted detour signs and travel south on I-87 to exit 15A (Sloatsburg – Suffern – NY Routes 17 North & 59) and follow the signs to I-87 northbound. On I-87 northbound, signs will direct detoured traffic to take exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17) for Route 17.

Work is scheduled to continue on Monday, Aug. 5 with the closure of the I-87 northbound ramp at exit 16 (Harriman – U.S. Route 6 – NY Route 17). The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Friday, Aug. 9 from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m., for crews to install concrete slabs on the roadway.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.