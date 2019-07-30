IDF Holds Simulated Evacuations Near Southern Borders

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:40 pm |

A view of the security fence in Shlomit, near the Gaza border. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Out of concern over a possible terrorist attack from Gaza via northern Sinai, the IDF has held simulated evacuations of Israeli communities near the Gaza and Egyptian borders, The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

It was said to be the first time that the military has practiced evacuations close to the Egyptian border, though Gaza drills have been conducted before.

Towns included in the drill were: Shlomit, Yated, Avshalom, Yevul, Holit, Bnei Netzarim and Naveh.

The simulated evacuations were part of a four-day drill, which the army said was “preplanned as part of the training schedule for 2019,” not in response to any recent developments in Gaza.

The IDF is concerned that in the next war in the south, Gaza-based armed terrorists will cross out of the blockaded Strip through tunnels into Sinai and then make their way back into Israel to launch attacks.