Court Gives Filipino Illegal Migrant 45 Days to Leave Country

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:38 pm |

An Israeli court has given a Filipino woman and her two children 45 days to leave the country, rejecting an appeal against deportation after she remained in Israeli illegally after her visa expired, The Times of Israel reported Tuesday.

The case could set an important precedent for many other Israeli-born children of illegal foreign workers who have grown up in Israel and are now facing deportation.

The appeals court turned down the appeal of Geraldine Esta and her children, 10-year-old Khean and 5-year-old Kathryn, while releasing them on bail of NIS 15,000 ($4,285).

Many female foreign workers who have children while in Israel stay on in the country in violation of visa regulations, often doing menial jobs, to give their children better opportunities for education and work than they would have in the Philippines.