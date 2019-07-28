Yerushalayim Car Elevator Collapses; Driver Extricated Unharmed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Rescue personnel at the parking lot in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (MDA)

Four rescue forces extracted a driver whose car was crushed following the collapse of an elevator in a parking lot on Yeshayahu Street in Yerushalayim, Sunday.

The driver was checked by medics and did not require evacuation to hospital.

MDA medical emergency medic Moshe Chemed said: “When we reached the entrance to the parking lot, we saw the back of the car outside under the elevator. We talked to a man who was trapped in the driver’s seat. He was fully conscious and explained that he was not injured but he could not get out of the car. The firefighters who arrived at the scene rescued him from the vehicle using hydraulic tools and cutting the vehicle. He left the parking lot on his own and after undergoing medical examinations on the scene, he did not need to be taken to hospital.”