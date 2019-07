NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:58 pm |

Kehal Tiferes Avrohom Ziditshov of Marine Park, led by Harav Yecheskel Eichenstein, hosted a shiur/power-point presentation on the topic of kivrei tzaddikim. The shiur was given by Hamodia columnist Rabbi Yosef Gesser and included a discussion of sources, halachos and inspirational stories, as well as a virtual tour of kivrei tzaddikim in the New York area.