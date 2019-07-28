Man Shot in Front of Young Israel of Greater Miami

NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 10:07 pm

Young Israel of Greater Miami.

About 6:35 PM this evening, an Orthodox Jewish man who was waiting to daven Minchah was shot by an assailant who exited a black car with Florida license plates described either as a Camaro or a late model Impala. The car stopped in front of Young Israel of Greater Miami on the corner of NE 171st Street and 10th Avenue, and a young black male exited the vehicle and fired 6 to 8 shots in an apparent unprovoked attack.

The assailant apparently drove by Young Israel two times before leaving the scene. The motive for the shooting or why he came back twice is unclear, but police are treating it as a possible hate crime.

The car was caught on camera but the footage is not very clear. Anyone with cameras in the vicinity is being asked to check all footage from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The 69 year old victim was shot 4 times and is in critical condition. Hatzolah of Miami Dade treated the victim at the scene and he was transported to Aventura Medical Center. Please daven for Yoseph Noach ben Leah Tzivyah