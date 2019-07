Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:16 am |

Emergency personnel trying to pick up the piece of equipment.

A piece of heavy equipment flipped over while workers were lifting construction material through a window at the new home of Ohel at Ave M and East 13th Street in Midwood on Thursday morning.

Traffic is being diverted as emergency crews work to raise the machine to an upright position, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported, baruch Hashem.