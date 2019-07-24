Regional Briefs – July 24, 2019

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7:34 pm |

NYC Couple Catch Alligator In Park, Tape Its Mouth Shut

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York City couple captured a 3-foot alligator in their local park and taped its mouth before calling police to pick the animal up.

Authorities believe the gator was an illegally owned pet that escaped.

The New York Post reports that Staten Island resident Don Walters spotted the alligator in a park near his home on Tuesday.

Car Wedged Under NJ Transit Train Platform Causes Delays

EDISON, N.J. (AP) – Trains on New Jersey Transit’s Northeast Corridor line were delayed during Wednesday morning’s commute because a car that became wedged under the passenger platform of a station was blocking one of the tracks.

It’s not clear how the car became wedged under the eastbound platform of the station in Edison. It did not appear that anyone had been injured.

The car apparently went through a chain link fence that separates the parking lot from the platform. The car also knocked over a sign.

Police Officer Shot, Killed Person in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a person in Asbury Park.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night on Seventh Avenue.

Authorities have not released any information about what happened. They also have not released the names of the officer or the person who was killed.

The state Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force is investigating.