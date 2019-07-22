Trump Pops by a Wedding at His New Jersey Golf Course

(The Washington Post) -

The wedding guests started getting excited last week when the president’s schedule said he would be in his New Jersey golf club for the weekend. They knew the bride and groom — ardent Donald Trump fans — had chosen their venue with the president in mind and invited him to attend.

But when Mr. Trump actually showed up at the Staten Island newlyweds’ festivities Saturday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, the guests were still in shock. A video posted on social media shows cheers, screams, cellphones held high, and eventually, a roaring chant of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

“We were hoping, since it’s his golf club,” the bride, Nicole Mongelli, said on Fox News on Monday. “But the response was amazing, the energy in that whole ballroom was unbelievable. Even the waiters and waitresses said they’ve never seen a wedding with such amazing energy.”

It wasn’t the first time Mr. Trump has shown up to a wedding at one of his properties. He made an appearance at another wedding at his Bedminster club last summer, as well as the summer before — prompting attendees to take up the same “U-S-A!” chant after he left.

In February 2017 he dropped by the Mar-a-Lago wedding of a Nashville socialite just after a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.